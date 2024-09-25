Warriors Sign Former Knicks Forward
A former New York Knicks forward and first-round pick has agreed to a new deal with the Golden State Warriors.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kevin Knox has agreed to a one-year contract with the Warriors.
Knox is a very intriguing pick up for Golden State. He's shown flashes of potential, but hasn't been able to put it all together.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Detroit Pistons, Knox ended up averaging 7.2 points per game to go along with 2.4 rebounds. He shot 46.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 33.0 percent of his three-point attempts.
Originally drafted by the Knicks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox simply could not figure things out with New York. He played four seasons with the team, but then ended up via a trade to the Atlanta Hawks.
At 25 years old, Knox still has plenty of time to turn his career around. It's hard to believe that he's still so young with all of the years it has felt like he has played in the league.
With the Warriors, he'll be joining a team looking to make one more run with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leading the way. He may not end up carving out a role on the court this season, but it's a good landing spot for him to be able to be on a potential contender.
His best season actually came during his rookie year with the Knicks. In that season, he averaged 12.8 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Since then, he has come nowhere close to reaching those numbers again.
There is still hope that he can ressurect his career and perhaps that he can happen with Golden State.
