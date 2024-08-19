How Roasting Become Knicks Secret Ingredient
For the New York Knicks, "heat checks" happen on and off the floor.
Familiarity breeds contempt, albeit in the most humorous way possible for Manhattan's finest. Good-natured ribbing is to be expected with four players from the same college basketball team all donning blue and orange, and the Villanova contingent of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart has been more than willing to fill the comedy quota. Fellow former Wildcat joins the fold this time around alongside tenured Knicks veterans from beyond the Main Line like Julius Randle.
Hart, widely viewed as the Knicks' comedic ringleader got a chance to address how "roasting" partly runs the Knicks when he and Brunson partook in a Knicks-themed panel at Fanatics Fest, a sports-themed interactive convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Asked by master of ceremonies Kazeem Famuyide about the camaraderie developed in Manhattan in such a brief span, Hart quipped that humor led to heart as the Knicks seek to end a long-running championship drought.
"It just means that we have a genuine friendship and a genuine love for each other. When you have that off the court, it translates," Hart said. "It started with JB. He put it all on his back and we all came in behind him. Much love to him for starting this, as well as (Randle). It shows all the love we have for each other."
Knicks fans have been equally grateful for Hart's prowess in both the comedic and hardwood realms: he averaged a career-best 8.3 rebounds per game in his first full season in Manhattan and he upped that to 10.6 when he took over for an injured Randle in the starting lineup.
This upcoming season will be the third since the Villanova reunion project unofficially tipped off with Brunson's arrival on a four-year, $104 million contract in the summer of 2022. Hart was acquired in a deal at the ensuing trade deadline while DiVincenzo came over in the ensuing offseason. The latest gem, Bridges, was added in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer.
In the meantime, Hart has continued to sharpen his comedic powers on outlets such as the "Roommates Show," the web series he hosts with Brunson that strongly plays off the close friendship they shared at 'Nova. The two took Center Stage at Fanatics Fest after their panel, welcoming NFL legend Tom Brady, rapper Lil Wayne, and viral personality IShowSpeed to their mikes.
