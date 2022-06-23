Skip to main content

How to Watch: Knicks NBA Draft

Tonight's NBA Draft is going to be exciting!

The New York Knicks head into tonight's draft with the 11th and 42nd picks. But there have been rumors that the team might not stay in those spots. By the end of the night, there will be no more mystery!

Here's how to watch tonight's draft coverage:

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free

2022 NBA Draft order

First round
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Orlando Magic (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Detroit Pistons (from Portland)
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans Pelicans
42. New York Knicks
43. Los Angeles Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn via Detroit)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
- Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)
- Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix) 

