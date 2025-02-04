Insider: Knicks Center Will Be Traded Before Deadline
The New York Knicks aren't expected to be among the NBA's top sellers or buyers during this year's trade deadline, but some minor moves around the edges could be in play to help get this team positioned for the second half of this season and a hopeful deep playoff run.
Among those moves to be made for the Knicks could be a trade involving Jericho Sims, who SNY's Ian Begley sees as a likely mover from New York in the final hours before the deadline.
"I still think the Knicks will find a new home for Jericho Sims by the deadline," Begley said. "Sims, a pending free agent, could be traded straight up for [Guerschon] Yabusele. But Philadelphia holds Yabusele in high regard and would likely want more in return."
Sims has been a part of the Knicks for the past four seasons after being the 58th overall selection in 2021, averaging 2.4 points and 3.9 rebounds during his 176 games in New York. Sims even appeared during the 2023 All-Star Weekend competing in the dunk contest.
Yet, considering his contract is set to expire this offseason and the long-awaited return of Mitchell Robinson is soon underway, the Knicks have the flexibility to seek out offers for their reserve big man in return for another area of need on the roster.
The mentioned Guershon Yabusele could be a strong fit in exchange for Sims, as he's been one of the better parts of a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team by averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on 40.2% shooting from the field. Yet, as described, he's held in high regard by the 76ers, which could make an acquisition by the Knicks much easier said than done.
Regardless of whether the Knicks' aspired target is Yabusele or another potential mover across the league, Sims could ultimately be the odd man out ahead of the league's February 6th trade deadline at 3 PM ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Latest Jalen Brunson Feat Passes Carmelo Anthony
- Mitchell Robinson Cleared for Practice Contact
- OG Anunoby Labeled "Day-to-Day" By Knicks
- Mitchell Robinson Hints at Good News?
- Former Knicks Guard Returns to Atlantic Division