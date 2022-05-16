Skip to main content

Is Immanuel Quickley Recruiting Donovan Mitchell For a Knicks Future?

The Knicks' sophomore standout might be looking to help the Jazz's All-Star change his tune.

When he's not serving as the Rangers' good luck charm in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Immanuel Quickley appears to be embarking on a new role as the New York Knicks' recruiter. 

Knicks-supporting accounts on Twitter have taken note of a Northeastern encounter between Quickley and Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, hoping that their socializing featured some conversations about the latter's future. 

Offseason gossip has linked a potential Mitchell trade to the Knicks after the Jazz endured another disappointing playoff exit. Mitchell also hails from Elmsford, NY, only strengthening the idea of the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest champion donning blue and orange next season.  

Users noticed that both Quickley and Mitchell's Instagram stories placed them in Connecticut over the weekend, with Mitchell poised to showcase his culinary talents. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Naysayers could shrug off the occurrence as a promotional appearance for 818 Tequila (which Mitchell tags in his story). But, in another hockey connection, both hardwood representatives made their way to Madison Square Garden for the Rangers' victorious postseason showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, though both appeared to be seated in different areas. 

In his video, Mitchell jokingly takes credit for the Rangers' series-clinching victory, as Artemi Panarin's overtime winner comes shortly after he exclaims "Shoot it!". 

If Quickley is indeed trying to play matchmaker, perhaps his efforts would be better used as general manager. Even if Utah opts to tear down their current core headlined by Mitchell (one that has failed to reach the Western Conference Finals in an active six-year playoff streak), it will likely require a hefty trade from the Knicks to officially lure him over. 

Mitchell signed a $163 million contract extension with the Jazz, who fell to Dallas in a six-game first-round set last month, in November 2020. 

Knicks-Mavs-considered-potential-contenders-to-sign-Mike-Conley-678x381
News

Knicks Should Trade Evan Fournier for Jazz PG Mike Conley, Says NBA Insider

By Mike FisherMay 15, 2022
1382798003
News

'He Seduces You': Cam Reddish Injury Update; Returns To Knicks Workouts

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 14, 2022
dame knicks
News

Blazers Star Damian Lillard: Unhappy Enough to Demand Knicks Trade?

By Mike FisherMay 14, 2022
Snip20220514_148
News

NBA Draft: 'The Ringer' Mock Brings Baylor Standout to Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 14, 2022
AD6ABC5E-F9FC-466F-879A-A31C419D6EB7
News

NBA Trade Talk: Should Knicks Call Lakers About Anthony Davis?

By Dalton TriggMay 13, 2022
Snip20220512_142
News

Robinson Return: Does Shirt Hint at Mitchell's Future With Knicks?

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 13, 2022
zion-rj-getty-ftr-041921_s9zfixth17jr1i8jott71oqs8
News

Knicks Trade for Zion Williamson? An Idea - At a Price (Obi Toppin & 5 1's?)

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 12, 2022
https___bustingbrackets.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1308525422
News

SEC Star Darius Days To Workout With Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 12, 2022