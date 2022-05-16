The Knicks' sophomore standout might be looking to help the Jazz's All-Star change his tune.

When he's not serving as the Rangers' good luck charm in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Immanuel Quickley appears to be embarking on a new role as the New York Knicks' recruiter.

Knicks-supporting accounts on Twitter have taken note of a Northeastern encounter between Quickley and Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, hoping that their socializing featured some conversations about the latter's future.

Offseason gossip has linked a potential Mitchell trade to the Knicks after the Jazz endured another disappointing playoff exit. Mitchell also hails from Elmsford, NY, only strengthening the idea of the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest champion donning blue and orange next season.

Users noticed that both Quickley and Mitchell's Instagram stories placed them in Connecticut over the weekend, with Mitchell poised to showcase his culinary talents.

Naysayers could shrug off the occurrence as a promotional appearance for 818 Tequila (which Mitchell tags in his story). But, in another hockey connection, both hardwood representatives made their way to Madison Square Garden for the Rangers' victorious postseason showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, though both appeared to be seated in different areas.

In his video, Mitchell jokingly takes credit for the Rangers' series-clinching victory, as Artemi Panarin's overtime winner comes shortly after he exclaims "Shoot it!".

If Quickley is indeed trying to play matchmaker, perhaps his efforts would be better used as general manager. Even if Utah opts to tear down their current core headlined by Mitchell (one that has failed to reach the Western Conference Finals in an active six-year playoff streak), it will likely require a hefty trade from the Knicks to officially lure him over.

Mitchell signed a $163 million contract extension with the Jazz, who fell to Dallas in a six-game first-round set last month, in November 2020.