Insider: Knicks Mentioned in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
It takes a village, but could it take a Towns for the New York Knicks to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?
A report from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein implies that the Knicks have lingered in the discussion around Anteokounmpo's future, which has re-opened amidst the Milwaukee Bucks' slow start to the 2024-25 season. A report from Bill Reiter of CBS Sports hints that a switch could come as soon as this year's deadline and several contenders are reportedly "circling."
If Antetokounmpo does come to New York, Reiter's report hints that the Brooklyn Nets might be the more likely destination. Stein, on the other hand, remarks that the Knicks have stuck around, through acquiring the Greek Freak could come at a price.
"The Knicks were mentioned more often in recent months than the Heat or Warriors as a potential down-the-road trade suitor for Giannis…albeit before their acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns," Stein said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I've heard more than one rival team since the trade…wonder aloud about whether having a player of Towns' caliber on the roster for a potential future Antetokounmpo offer was among the Knicks' motivations for giving in on their long-held reluctance to include Donte DiVincenzo…and push for that deal's completion when they did.”
Milwaukee is just four seasons removed from a championship run but has endured consecutive first-round exits in the past two campaigns. Things have bottomed out with Doc Rivers at the helm, as the Bucks (1-5) enter Sunday in the Eastern Conference basement alongside lowly Detroit. Antetokounmpo is just over a $112 million cap hit over the next seasons and has a $62.7 million player option in 2027-28.
So far, the Knicks (3-2) have enjoyed the efforts of Towns, who has put up four double-doubles over his first five Manhattan showings. While the Knicks will no doubt do their due diligence, it'd be surprising to see them give on Towns so quickly, especially considering they gave up DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to obtain his services in the first place.
Towns and the Knicks return to action on Monday when they face the Houston Rockets (8:45 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!