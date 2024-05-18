Ionescu, Clark Go Head-to-Head, Liberty Lead After 1
A basketball giant woke up in New York but the local Liberty were able to at least somewhat contain the threat for the time being.
Caitlin Clark contributed to 12 of the Indiana Fever's first 14 points on her maiden metropolitan voyage. One of the collegiate backcourt legends that came before her, however, helped beautify the scoreboard, as Sabrina Ionescu had nine points of her one, all of them coming from deep.
New York leads 33-22 after the first.
Clark got off to a solid start considering her issues in the Liberty's Thursday visit, but Clark wound up exceeding her point total from that 102-66 defeat with 10 points. With three assists, she wound up having an impact on 17 of the first 22 points.
Ionescu, however, showcased familiar talents, going 3-of-5 with an extra point on the line, playing all 10 minutes alongside reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who matched Ionescu's nine. Jonquel Jones was also a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and hauled in four rebounds with two assists.
The Liberty-Fever game can be seen on ABC.
