Late Jalen Brunson Breakout Helps Knicks Survive Nets
Struggling in the latest chapter of the New York Knicks' ongoing rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets, Jalen Brunson made sure to save the best for last.
A late scoring burst from the Knicks captain allowed them to escape from New York with a 99-95 victory at Barclays Center. Laboring to put points on the board in the fourth quarter, Brunson played a role in all but two of the Knicks last dozen points that sealed the deal. Entering the fourth, Brunson had a mere nine points as Karl-Anthony Towns handled most of the scoring.
Attempting to push a nine-point lead to completion after the three quarters, the Knicks (29-16) put up only three points over the first nine minutes of the fourth, as an OG Anunoby dunk was their only sustenance as Brooklyn ate away at the advantage.
Down by one with three minutes remaining, Brunson ignited his run with an assist to Towns before scoring each of the next six Knicks points himself en route to swiping the lead back. Another Anunoby dunk made it a five-point game before a D'Angelo Russell triple lowered things back to two at the onset of the final minute.
Brunson missed a floater on the other end but Cameron Johnson missed a would-be go-ahead shot, forcing the Nets to foul. Appropriately, Brunson sank free throws at the end to create the final margin and send the Knicks back to Manhattan on a relative high note.
With the win, the Knicks not only strung together consecutive triumphs for the first time in the calendar year but their ninth in a row over the rival Nets. Dating back to February 2023, it's now the Knicks' longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry.
The Knicks get a few days off to process Tuesday's ordeal, as they'll be back in action on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!