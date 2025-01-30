Jalen Brunson, Knicks Down Denver For 5th Straight Win
Facing the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks were dealt yet another reminded that they struck gold in Jalen Brunson.
The point guard's breakthrough performance in the second half allowed the Knicks to withstand a rally from the Denver Nuggets, putting up a 122-112 final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Brunson put in 18 points in the second half, part of a total tally of 30, as Denver engaged in a comeback effort that ultimately proved futile.
With the win, the Knicks (32-16) have won five in a row and secured their second sweep of the Nuggets in the last three seasons. Though the Knicks did not reach their massive tally of 143 that appeared in their column in each of the last two games, the 408 points that have combined to earn are the most they've had in any trio in franchise history.
In addition to his 30 points, Brunson dished out 15 assists, forming a double-double alongside Karl-Anthony Towns (14 points, 10 rebounds). OG Anunoby had 23 points and the Knicks lost only five turnovers on the night.
A blockbuster showdown awaits the Knicks on Saturday night as they'll face the Los Angeles Lakers at MSG (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
