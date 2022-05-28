The 2021-22 season for the Dallas Mavericks ended with a 120-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The priority for the Mavericks immediately shifts to navigating their options to field the necessary roster around Luka Doncic in order to re-emerge as a title contender. Among the priorities will be to retain free agent Jalen Brunson, who will undoubtedly be a target for the New York Knicks when offseason begins after the NBA Finals.

Thanks to a breakout postseason, one that saw the Villanova alum and New Brunswick, New Jersey native average 21.6 points over 18 games, Brunson will be one of the most sought-after point guards this summer. The Knicks, who runs a system under coach Tom Thibodeau that relies heavily on point guard, will be at the forefront of Brunson's suitors.

After the Mavericks' Game 5 loss, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke to Bally Sports Southwest about the team entering the offseason. He perhaps silently warned Knicks fans not to get their hopes up.

Cuban expressed his belief that Brunson "wants to stay" with the Mavericks and why they have an edge to re-sign him.

"We can pay him more than anybody. ... I think he wants to stay and that's most important," Cuban said.

The projection for Brunson's next contract has a floor of four years, $75 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. A salary going as high as $25 million per season was thrown around by some torching the Utah Jazz. Brunson averaged 27.8 points in the six-game second-round.

The Knicks and Detroit Pistons have been the most commonly mentioned teams eyeing Brunson's services in the offseason. However, both teams are less competitive than the Mavericks and cannot offer the fifth-year on a contract like Dallas.

New York is working through a bit of a transitional period at point guard. Kemba Walker, a touted arrival from last year's free agent class, failed to make a desired impact and will likely be dealt. Alec Burks and Derrick Rose are under contract for another season, but could also be traded in an attempt to open up cap space.