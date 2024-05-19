Jalen Brunson OUT For Remainder of Knicks' Game 7
The New York Knicks will be without their franchise face in what will likely be their final hour.
The team announced that Jalen Brunson sustained a fractured hand during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers and will not return. Brunson is the latest medical casualty the Knicks have been forced to endure, and perhaps the last as Indiana has built a healthy lead in the semifinal series finale.
Brunson appeared to injure the hand while trying to stop an Indiana fastbreak in the third quarter. Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Brunson retreated to the locker room shortly after, accompanied by his father and Knicks assistant coach Rick. Brunson had 17 points (on 6-of-17 shooting) and nine assists prior to his departure.
With Brunson out, the Pacers own a double-figure lead on the Knicks just before the midway part of the fourth quarter. Donte DiVincenzo leads all scorers with 31 points.
