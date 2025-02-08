Jalen Brunson Reacts to Knicks Trades
The New York Knicks remained mostly quiet at this year's NBA trade deadline but still managed to make one move before the buzzer sounded off on Thursday.
In a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks as a part of their Khris Middleton trade with the Washington Wizards, the Knicks brought in veteran guard Delon Wright in exchange for Jericho Sims.
The Knicks' newest addition in Wright enters the fold seeing a familiar face in Jalen Brunson, who was a former teammate of the New York All-Star back during their time with the Dallas Mavericks.
Brunson was asked about the Knicks' latest acquisition on Friday and had nothing but positive reviews.
"We said what's up to each other," Brunson said. "He was a great teammate in Dallas. I got to know him very well, and it's great to see him."
Wright was with the Mavericks and Brunson during the 2019-20 season before being traded to the Detroit Pistons. A short time, but enough to make a strong impression on the now-Knicks star.
Wright has played 26 games for the Bucks across the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 15.6 minutes a night –– also starting two games for Milwaukee.
