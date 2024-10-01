Jalen Brunson Reveals Expectations for Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming into the season expecting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, just like they were last year.
However, the Knicks are dreaming bigger than last year's results — a second-round exit for a second consecutive year.
Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is leading the way and he hopes and believes the team can compete at a higher level.
"We want to be better than we were last year ... we have to start all over again. That's the beauty about all of this. You never know where you're going to end up. Obviously we want to get better, and we're going to use last year definitely as motivation to pursue other goals, but we have a long way to go," Brunson said via SNY.
The Knicks definitely angled themselves to be better by making a few shrewd acquisitions. They traded for Mikal Bridges back in June and recently doubled down on their desire to win by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In addition, they signed players like Cam Payne and Landry Shamet to shore up the second unit in the backcourt.
The team has several new pieces, so there will be some growing pains, and that is what Brunson is alluding to. That being said, the Knicks believe the ceiling for the team is much higher than it was at the end of last season, and for that reason, Brunson's goals of being better than they were last year are reasonable and attainable.
It is going to take a lot of work and time to get things to mesh exactly how they need to, but with Brunson leading the way, the Knicks are in good hands with their captain leading the ship for the season.
