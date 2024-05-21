Jalen Brunson Sends Message to Knicks Fans
The New York Knicks faithful is disappointed after their team lost in Game 7 at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon inside Madison Square Garden.
In the loss, Jalen Brunson left in the third quarter with a hand fracture, which was one of many injuries the team faced throughout the regular season and playoffs.
However, Brunson sympathized with fans after the loss.
"They have been nothing but amazing," Brunson said of the fans. "I can't really put into words of what they mean to me...they deserve much more than what we were able to do."
New York fans have reason to be angry, but this is about as mellow as they could be after the loss, mainly because the Knicks gave everything they could. They were bruised and batted down, but it was clear that they gave the best effort they could give.
OG Anunoby returned for Game 7 when it was clear he wasn't ready to come back. Josh Hart also came back in Game 7 from an abdominal strain suffered in the previous contest on Friday. This doesn't even take into account the injuries to Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson, which were sustained earlier in the year.
The Knicks gave it their all, and it wasn't enough, so now they will have to go back to the lab this offseason, heal, and figure out how they can give the fans what they feel they deserve.
