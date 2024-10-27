Jameis Winston Celebrates Liberty Champion Before Leading Comeback
The New York Liberty helped Cleveland rock on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston donned a t-shirt bearing the likeness of New York Liberty rookie Jaylyn Sherrod as he warmed up for a divisional tilt against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The threads were shared by the Browns' official social media accounts before Winston led them to an unexpected 29-24 victory that ended a five-game losing streak.
Both Sherrod and Winston are Alabama natives, born and raised in the Birmingham area. Sherrod made a name for herself in this WNBA season as an undrafted rookie who eventually earned a season's contract with the Liberty, who secured the first postseason championship in franchise history last weekend.
Sherrod seemed grateful for Winston's gesture on X, remarking "that's love, bro" as she shared the Browns' post. She donned a similar shirt to Winston's on Thursday when the Liberty celebrated the victory with a ticker-tape parade in Manhattan and a Brooklyn-based celebration at Barclays Center.
Sunday marked Winston's first start since September 2022 when he was with the New Orleans Saints. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner stepped in for injured Browns starter Deshaun Watson amidst a season gone wrong, as Cleveland (2-6) faced a brutal challenge from the division-leading Ravens.
Male and female athletes alike could take inspirational note of Sherrod's story: left on the draft board due in part to her 5-7 stature, Sherrod made a name for herself during the Liberty's training camp activities. Though she was left off the opening night roster, she was a quick entrant when the Liberty had a roster spot to fill and stayed with the team through last Sunday's final victory over the Minnesota Lynx.
Winston threw for 334 yards in Sunday's win, the final 38 coming on a game-winning touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds remaining. HIs Sunday output was the most yardage a Browns quarterback has amassed this season.
Winston and the Browns wrap up a three-game homestand next weekend when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!