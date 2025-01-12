Josh Hart Begs Knicks to Drop Agendas
Amidst an alarming stretch, Josh Hart believes that the New York Knicks needs to share the love.
Despite solid efforts from Hart, the Knicks (25-14) have dropped four of their last five games, including a particularly perturbing 126-101 decision to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Hart brought up a theme of excessive individuality in the wake of Friday's defeat, which saw the Knicks trail by double-figures for the final three periods.
"It's an NBA season. There's going to be peaks and valleys," Hart said in video from SNY. "There are going to be games where we shoot the lights out, there are going to be games where we can't buy a shot. We've got to make sure we are focused and give off the right energy. We can't have our own individual agendas. Can't do any of that, got to make sure we're locked in on this team, sacrificing for this team."
The reference to "individual agendas" was a grim recurring theme over the past week: Hart previously used the term after Monday's loss to the severely shorthanded Orlando Magic, addressing the Knicks' struggles against elite competition. Beyond two wins over Orlando (which was missing franchise face Paolo Banchero), New York has not defeated a team currently stationed within its conference's top six since Nov. 25 when they earned a road win in Denver.
Hart hasn't gone into any details about what those narratives might be, but the Knicks' relative lack of selflessness has paved the path to this dire streak: New York dished out a season-low 16 assists in the aforementioned loss to Orlando and had only 18 for the Thunder's visit.
The Knicks were also able to temporarily shut down the infamous minutes discourse after beating up the lowly Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but issues about the team's depth re-emerged with a vengeance when Isaiah Joe broke loose for 31 points off the Thunder bench on Friday. Joe's output came just a week after Aaron Wiggins proved to be equally deadly in relief in an OKC win over the Knicks at Paycom Center.
Though the Knicks will remain the stationed on the East Coast, things don't get any easier for Manhattan's finest, who face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon at MSG (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
