Josh Hart Continues to Be Knicks Swiss Army Knife
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has been an integral part of a playoff team ever since being traded to the organization in February 2023. He's been a Swiss Army knife for the team, posting impressive statistics in almost all categories. This season, he's elevated his game even further.
The Knicks defeated the Phoenix Suns last night 138-122, and while Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were the two stars of the game for New York, Hart's efforts cannot go overlooked.
The 29-year-old put up 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals while shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from three. He played 39 minutes.
Hart has quietly been one of the best role players in the NBA, averaging 14.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. Although the Knicks have struggled on the other end, failing to find a primary defender, Hart has still been everywhere for New York.
Last season Hart's skillset reached national levels during the 2024 playoffs, showing off his rebounding abilities at just 6-foot-4. This season, all-around abilities are coming to light as Hart has six double-doubles this season, ranking 21st in the NBA. Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 12, Hart put up 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, posting his seventh-career triple-double.
New York will need this type of play from their starting guard in the playoffs. It's good to see Hart producing at such a high level early in the regular season as the Knicks look to contend for a title.
