Randle Out Again; Preview of What's to Come?

Julius Randle will miss his second consecutive game for the Knicks, out again for personal reasons. Marcus Morris and Dennis Smith Jr. are also doubtful.

Regarding Randle, the only light we've seen shed on his absence is that it is regarding a "family matter" according to head coach Mike Miller before Wednesday's game.

On the court, there's no reason to think we won't see a repeat of the same starting five that struggled mightily against Utah, which had Bobby Portis starting in place of Randle and Reggie Bullock taking Marcus Morris' spot.

Of course, the Knicks were on the second half of a back to back and finishing up a brutal West Coast trip when that group last saw the court, and they certainly played like it. Perhaps lesser competition and the comforts of home produce a different result.

That said, the Pels are the third-highest scoring team in the NBA over the last two weeks. Considering how Rudy Gobert treated them like a rag doll in pick and roll coverage (and I use the term "coverage" loosely), Miller might be quick to the bench.

With Knox struggling immensely right now, the most reasonable change (if they were indeed to make one, either via a starting lineup change or a quick hook) would be at point guard. The Knicks have been outscored by a staggering 52 points in roughly the same amount of minutes with Elfrid Payton on the floor over the last two games.

Frank Ntilikina, meanwhile, has been in perhaps the longest sustained groove of his career, hitting 50 percent from the field over his last 6 contests. He's been playing with a controlled aggressiveness that has often been lacking or at best sparse throughout his career thus far.

As for Randle, is the "family matter" keeping him out something more, perhaps an impending trade? It would be reckless to speculate as such, but it's also undeniable that the Knicks seem to be making themselves active participants in the transaction market that has yet to develop, but that could change any minute.

Randle has played largely wonderful basketball since Mike Miller took over, but he also makes for an odd long-term fit with the Knicks two young building blocks, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson - two non-shooters who need as much spacing as they can get.

We'll find out what's up soon enough, I suppose. In the meantime, the Knicks will look to get back to their, let's say "mediocre" ways against the Pelicans on Friday night.

Doing so won't be easy, but then again, little has been thus far this season.