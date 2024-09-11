Julius Randle Has to Re-Prove Place on Knicks
It's hard to lose someone of Julius Randle's 6-8, 250-lb. stature but many New York Knicks critics appear to have done so.
Randle's return from a shoulder injury suffered in late January has been somewhat pushed to the backburner in the wake of several other major metropolitan developments, such as the trade for Mikal Bridges and the extensions of OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Tom Thibodeau.
Nevertheless, how Randle plays at the onset of the 2024-25 season could carry lasting repercussions for both what the Knicks are trying to build and the rest of his NBA career. Randle's upcoming to-do list was discussed on ESPN's "NBA Today," where Malika Andrews said that the three-time All-Star will have to re-establish himself amidst the growing Villanova Wildcat litter.
"When Julius Randle got hurt, he was essentially the No. 2 option for these New York Knicks," Andrews said. "Now, they have brought in the full 'Nova New York Knicks. They have OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson is back. Trying to figure all that out is going to be a challenge."
New York handled itself well after Randle was lost for the year, going 21-15 and leaping into the second spot on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket the rest of the way. Former WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike noted that while that's obviously good for metropolitan morale, Randle will have to once again prove that he can make championship-worthy contributions.
"As much as we are playing a team sport, we understand it's important to be humble, the hardest position is watching your team succeed without you," Ogwumike said. "I do think that he is a huge catalyst for them to move forward, but he's going to have to figure out where he fits in."
Ogwumike did praise Randle for his "hybrid" tendencies, which could help him fulfill the niche role of "filling the gaps" at center in the post-Isaiah Hartenstein era. The latter's move to Oklahoma City left the Knicks mostly bare at the five behind Robinson (who is coming off ankle issues) but that could be an easy way for Randle to re-establish his value.
Amidst an offseason packed to the brim with marquee extensions, Randle continues to go without, as he remains eligible for a long-term deal. Though Randle has been an undeniable power generator in the new decade, each of the last two postseason trips has been marred by his injuries, including the aforementioned shoulder woes that kept him out of last year's 13-game run entirely.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!