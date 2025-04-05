Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks Annihilate Atlanta From Deep
With Jalen Brunson out for one more game, the New York Knicks made sure to put on a good show for him.
New York thoroughly dominated the opening half of a weekend doubleheader, annihilating the Atlanta Hawks by a 121-105 on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both Brunson and Mitchell Robinson sat out of the showdown but the Knicks (49-28) kept them entertained with a thorough thrashing of the hated Hawks.
A double-double from Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points, 11 rebounds) and another double decade from OG Anunoby (24 points, his personal record ninth consecutive game with at least 20) ensured that the only drama in the second half was when the Knicks would remove their starters. Josh Hart fell one rebound short of expanding his single-season triple-double record with 16 points and 11 assists while also swiping a season-best four steals.
Each New Yorker starter reached double-figures and the five united to go 10-of-16 from three-point range. Overall, the Knicks shot over 51 percent with an extra point on the line, hitting more than half for just the fourth time this season.
The Knicks close out this back-to-back on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns (6 p.m. ET, MSG).
