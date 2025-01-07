Karl-Anthony Towns, Paolo Banchero OUT For Knicks vs. Magic
The New York Knicks' Monday night tilt with the Orlando Magic (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) will be missing some significant star power.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out by the team for the first game on a lengthy homestand after enduring patellar tendonopathy in his knee amidst the Knicks' Saturday loss in Chicago. Miles McBride (hamstring) has also been ruled out but Jalen Brunson (calf) is available.
Towns was a silver lining in the Knicks' 139-126 defeat to the Bulls, putting up 44 points and 16 rebounds before he hobbled to the locker room in the penultimate minute following a foul on a fastbreak. This is set to be the second game he will miss this season, following the Dec. 7 loss to Detroit on Dec. 7.
A hint of Towns' status was offered earlier in the day when the Knicks (24-12) called up rookie center Ariel Hukporti from his assignment from G League Westchester. Jericho Sims is set start in Towns' place, just as he did in the aforementioned visit from the Pistons. Sims played six minutes in that game before giving way to Precious Achiuwa.
The Knicks' injury woes are perhaps miniscule compared to those of the Magic: franchise face Paolo Banchero remains in return to play conditioning but has still been ruled out. Sitting alongside Banchero will be both Franz (oblique) and Mo Wagner (AC), Gary Harris (hamstring), and Jalen Suggs (back).
