Karl-Anthony Towns Returns, Knicks' Losing Streak Ends vs. Raptors
Wednesday night was one of many happy returns for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks returned to the win column with a 112-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors, one earned with Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup and old friends RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley repping Canada. Thus ends the Knicks' longest losing streak of the season at three and evens things up on this lengthy homestand.
Though a bit gimpy in the early going, Towns returned in style after a one-game absence due to a knee injury sustained last weekend in Chicago. He tied with former Raptor OG Anunoby for the lead in scoring with 27 points and added 13 rebounds to form dueling double-doubles with Josh Hart (21 points, 11 rebounds).
Concerns about the Knicks' playing time were temporarily quelled as New York (25-13) looked refreshed and recharged in various departments: the Knicks outrebounded Toronto 15-8 on the offensive glass (Hart and Towns pulled in a combined 10) while forcing 16 turnovers from the Raptors' grasp.
The Knicks return to action on Friday night when they face an Oklahoma City Thunder group looking to start a new winning streak after their previously tally of 15 was halted in Cleveland (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
