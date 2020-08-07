AllKnicks
Morning Knicks 8/7: Kemba Was Close to Knicks, R.J. Working Hard in Offseason, and More

Chris Molicki

-Kemba Walker became the latest star who was almost a Knick. The Celtic guard spoke on The Ringer's R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia, saying that before Boston showed interest, the Knicks were one of his "top priorities," as Kemba expected the franchise to acquire another star to compete. There were plenty of rumors of the Knicks getting big free agents last summer, but none came to fruition. Some fans who were unsure on Kyrie Irving were hoping Walker could take his place in a tandem with Kevin Durant. Sadly, as per usual, it didn't work out for the Knicks. You can read more about Walker's comments from SNY's Danny Abriano.

-With the Knicks out of action for some time, fans can only hope the players are doing their best to get better in the offseason. R.J. Barrett seems to be complying. Drew Hanlen, a shooting coach and Barrett's trainer, tweeted out that R.J. was working out twice a day and trying to improve his shooting, finishing, and shiftiness. This is exactly what Knicks fans should want to hear, as it means the Knicks' prized asset is focusing on fixing a weakness (shooting) while also honing a strength (finishing). These workouts could potentially lead to a welcome sophomore leap for Barrett in year two. 

-The talks of a Delete 8 bubble for the NBA teams left out of the league's restart have stalled, but it's still possible the Knicks can get back on the court if the plan comes together. If that happens, Knicks fans will finally get to see their team again. Our own David Vertsberger gives five things that fans could potentially look forward to if the Knicks get back in action. From Tom Thibodeau's debut to seeing young and new players perform, there's plenty a Delete 8 bubble could offer for the Knicks and their fans.

