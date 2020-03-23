Knicks Daily Roundup 3/23: Draft Talk, Dolan-Oakley War Continues, and More

-If you read the Knicks Daily Roundups this week, you'll know that our own Kris Pursiainen focused on the upcoming NBA Draft, including Anthony Edwards and the Knicks' options should they pursue a point guard. The draft talk shall continue with today's roundup.

Last year, New York was dealt some misfortune when they received the third overall pick in the draft despite having the worst record in the league. While R.J. Barrett has shown flashes of a solid NBA player, missing out on Zion Williamson and Ja Morant still stings. This year, while the Knicks don't have the worst record in the NBA, the lottery odds could shift in their favor. Unfortunately, the 2020 NBA Draft is considered to be a down draft by many. Danny Small of Elite Sports NY wrote about the potential selections in the top half of the lottery and who the Knicks could consider should they leap their projected draft position.

Looking back at the 2019 NBA Draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote about which players from last year's draft were starting to hit their stride right before the season ended abruptly. The aforementioned Barrett made the cut. It was no secret that Barrett had been showing some improvements as the season went on, so the key will be to see how he improves his efficiency and adds to his game as a sophomore.

-The bad blood between Knicks owner James Dolan and former Knick Charles Oakley is not over yet. The two have been ordered to appear in federal appeals court on March 31 (by phone, of course) to handle their issues from a few years ago when Dolan had Oakley thrown out of Madison Square Garden. You can read about the situation here from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. There have been several comments made by Oakley about Dolan recently, and now this war will have to be settled in court.

-Do you find yourself sitting around with nothing to do? Unfortunately, that has become life for many during the coronavirus crisis. Luckily, our own Lauren Russell is here to help. She wrote about some Knicks-related ways you can pass the time.

-In the world of NBA 2K simulations, the video game Knicks lost to the Warriors over the weekend. Tonight, they take on the Clippers in NBA 2K, which would have happened in real life if the NBA season was not suspended. If you need your Knicks fix, you can watch the stream for the game later tonight from our own Alex Wolfe.