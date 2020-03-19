Knicks Daily Roundup 3/19: It's Time for Knicks (Fantasy) Basketball

-In this time of no sports, video game simulations have become a popular alternative. Here at Knicks SI, we've decided to throw our hat in the ring. The writers of Knicks SI participated in a draft of all Knicks players available on NBA 2K to create eight fantasy rosters. Now, we'll do battle in a tournament to determine who crafted the best squad by simulating each game on NBA 2K—and we're going to film and post it so everyone can get their fix of Knicks basketball. You can read here for more on the tournament and how the draft went, as we hope this can provide engaging entertainment during these tough times.

-Two Knicks having been given the green light to head back home. The New York Post's Marc Berman reported that the NBA is allowing R.J. Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis to return to Canada. Unfortunately, Frank Ntilikina is still being kept from going back home to France. The NBA is letting teams travel out of their team's city, just as long as their destination is in North America.

The Oklahoma City Thunder released a statement that all players and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus. Madison Square Garden also came out with a statement, saying that from the advice of health officials, Knicks players have not been tested for the coronavirus as none of them have shown symptoms.

-The two biggest events on the Knicks' docket are the NBA Draft and free agency. While New York will likely select a developing player with a lottery pick in the draft, there is much more uncertainty with free agency. This summer, the Knicks will (theoretically) be one of the few teams with gobs of cap space. The problem? The upcoming free agency class is much weaker than last year's or next year's. Tyler Marko of The Knicks Wall made a great case for the Knicks to target Brandon Ingram, who has blown up this season into an All Star caliber player. Marko also discussed an intriguing free agent option that would be much less heralded and would be a nice fallback if Ingram stays in New Orleans.

If you're really trying to look forward to the future of Knicks basketball, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic projected what the team's roster could look like for the next three seasons. With so much up in the air, new president Leon Rose will have his work cut out for him turning this team into a contender.

-Whether the Knicks are good or not, games against the Celtics always mean something. Last night, the Knicks were supposed to go to the TD Garden to take on their rivals in Boston. Our own Alex Wolfe was back at it again with the NBA 2K Twitch stream, playing the Knicks-Celtics game on NBA 2K. Unfortunately New York did not fare well in this one, getting drubbed by the Celtics 143-127. If you're a glutton for punishment, you can rewatch the game here.