Knicks Daily Roundup 5/13: Knicks in the Playoffs this Year, the Case for Fred VanVleet, and More

-The Knicks have been scratching and clawing to get back to the playoffs since 2013, but in truth, they've never really gotten close. Now there's a scenario that, while unlikely, could have New York back in the postseason this year.

Before you dismiss such a ridiculous possibility, the fact that there's even a chance of a Knicks playoff appearance is eye-opening. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that of all the ideas to restart the season, one involves certain teams below the eight seed competing in a play-in tournament to sneak into the postseason. The Knicks would qualify. It's still doubtful that the NBA would give teams with such a minuscule shot at the playoffs this much of a chance, but the thought of New York playing meaningful basketball with postseason implications is worth it for fans to dream.

-If you're part of the group that hopes the Knicks get an NBA-ready point guard next year that's not Chris Paul, Alex Wolfe has the perfect starting five for you. Alex put together his ideal starting lineup for the 2020-2021 Knicks with Fred VanVleet running the show. Read more to see Alex's breakdown of passing on Paul and why he plans to deploy some of the Knicks' young players in positions they may not be used to in an effort to let the kids play more.

For further thoughts on a potential VanVleet signing, you can read Posting and Toasting's roundtable on VanVleet, featuring Alex, The Ghost of Kristaps Past, bootum, MMiranda, and Prezs2ReprsntMe.

-Today marks the 35th anniversary of the Knicks winning the first-ever NBA Draft Lottery. They would eventually use their pick to select none other than Patrick Ewing. If you're feeling nostalgic, take a trip down memory lane with Newsday's Steve Popper's article about the Knicks stroke of luck and what the vibe was like around the organization. Maybe history will repeat itself 35 years later.

-MSG Network is continuing its programming of past Knicks games, and this week will revolve around debuts at the Garden. The network will be showing the first Knicks performances at the world's most famous arena for Allan Houston, Larry Johnson, Mark Jackson, and more. You can read on about what will be broadcasted from our own Kris Pursiainen.

-SNY's Ian Begley released a mailbag yesterday, with the main question focusing on how the organization feels about R.J. Barrett after year one. The comments made are worth reading into and provide some optimism on Barrett's potential ceiling. The mailbag also talks about what New York could do with its second 2020 first round pick, when Leon Rose may finally address the media, and several other topics.