Knicks Daily Roundup 3/15: Players Will Continue to Receive Salaries

Shams Charania reported today that the National Basketball Players Association has sent out a memo to agents that explained that they expect players to continue to receive their salaries on their designated paydays. Despite the suspension of the NBA season due to the coronavirus, it seems that players are positioned to continue to receive pay.

Also in COVID-19 news, "NBA Patient Zero" Rudy Gobert has donated $500,000 to arena employees and relief causes in Utah, Oklahoma City, and France. This donation quintuples the donations made by other players, such as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which were still incredibly generous themselves. This news was first reported by Shams Charania.

