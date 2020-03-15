AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/15: Players Will Continue to Receive Salaries

Kris Pursiainen

Shams Charania reported today that the National Basketball Players Association has sent out a memo to agents that explained that they expect players to continue to receive their salaries on their designated paydays. Despite the suspension of the NBA season due to the coronavirus, it seems that players are positioned to continue to receive pay.

Also in COVID-19 news, "NBA Patient Zero" Rudy Gobert has donated $500,000 to arena employees and relief causes in Utah, Oklahoma City, and France. This donation quintuples the donations made by other players, such as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which were still incredibly generous themselves. This news was first reported by Shams Charania.

Our own Alex Wolfe wrote a column today which makes the case for the Knicks to extend guard Frank Ntilikina before the 2021 NBA season. Although extending lottery picks past their rookie deals may not seem like a wild concept to most teams, the last time the Knicks gave any of their draft picks a multi-year rookie extension was Charlie Ward (who was drafted in 1994). Give Alex's piece a read here.

Also written for Knicks SI was our own Lauren Russell's column on the best sneakers worn by Knicks in the last week. This edition is special: not just because of the shoes RJ Barrett wore against Oklahoma City last Friday, but because it is what projects to be the last edition of "The Week in Knicks Kicks" for several weeks. Lauren not only does great work finding the flashiest Knicks sneakers, but also giving readers details regarding the shoe, its color-way, and its history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Week in Knicks Kicks: Part 2, Pre-Hiatus Edition

What kicks did your favorite Knicks rock this week?

Lauren Russell

The Knicks should extend Frank Ntilikina before the 2020-21 season

The Knicks would be wise to lock Frank Ntilikina into a rookie extension this offseason before he breaks out.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/14: What We Learned on Day Two of the Suspension

The 2020 NBA season is now on its third day of suspension due to the COVID-19 virus. Here's what we learned on day two:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/13: Knicks Allowed to Leave Atlanta

How are the Knicks and the NBA being affected by COVID-19?

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks' young core shines in possible last game of the season

The Knicks may have played their last game for a while with coronavirus putting the NBA season on hold, but strong performances from their young players give hope if this was the last Knicks game of the 2019-20 season.

Alex Wolfe

by

Ct33

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/12: The NBA Season Has Been Suspended

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, March 12.

Chris Molicki

by

Ct33

NBA Season Suspended Indefinitely

Knicks-Hawks the Last New York Game For a While.

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/11: Wiz Topple Knicks, Frank's Big Game, Coronavirus Concerns, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, March 11.

Chris Molicki

Knicks fall to Wizards as Ntilikina shines

The Knicks lost to the Wizards, but a dazzling 20-point, 10-assist performance from Frank Ntilikina provided more than enough optimism.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/10: "Block Bros," Bernard King, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 10.

Chris Molicki