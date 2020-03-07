AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 3/7: Potential Trade Target Chris Paul Shows Out at MSG

Kris Pursiainen

Despite what recent events and headlines may have you believe, the New York Knicks still play basketball. In fact, they did just that tonight - or their best impression of it, rather. The team lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a final score of 126-103. OKC was led by Danilo Gallinari (22 points, 7-13 FG) and, to nobody's surprise, Chris Paul (21 points, 12 assists, 8-13 FG, 4-6 3PT). The Knicks have now lost eight of their last ten games. Our own Alex Wolfe broke down the game here.

In addition to Alex, I was at the game tonight as well and noticed a significantly lower amount of energy from the crowd than usual. The scoreboard certainly had something to do with that; recent events involving Spike Lee might have as well. By the fourth quarter, the proportion of empty seats steadily increased and the notorious "Sell the team" chants began. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported today that the Knicks are expected to show interest in re-signing Forward Moe Harkless this summer. Harkless, acquired in the deadline deal that sent Marcus Morris to the Clippers, will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. According to Charania, playoff contending teams are also expected to pursue him in free agency; this will give New York some competition in terms of negotiations for Harkless's services next year.

The Knicks Film School Podcast brought on well-known Knicks beat reporter Marc Berman for today's episode, which resulted in Berman confidently making an interesting prediction for the 2021 season (that might not come as a surprise to some who read my article on the subject, but is still certainly important). 

The Knicks' next contest comes at home against Detroit on Sunday at 7:30 P.M.

