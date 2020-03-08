AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 3/8: Does Brooklyn's Firing of Kenny Atkinson Open Door For Knicks?

Kris Pursiainen

As first reported by Shams Charania, the cross-town Brooklyn Nets "mutally" agreed to part ways this morning. Some reports said that Atkinson pushed for the parting just as much as the Nets did due to a lack of interest in coaching the Nets's acquisitions from last summer: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan. The separation of the two parties is certainly curious, as Atkinson had the injury-ridden Nets in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Many Knicks fans wanted Leon Rose picking up his phone as soon as he saw the news and getting in touch about Atkinson regarding the job opening on the other side of town. NBA Twitter presence Rob Perez made the case for the Knicks to pursue Atkinson here for Action Network.

The rest of the NBA just watched the Nets build a winning culture with a roster not exactly full of talent and then cash that culture in for true talent: Knicks fans especially know this very well. New York has struggled for years to establish a winning culture and develop their own young talent. Atkinson's resume shows that he should be able to come in, develop the likes of Barrett, Robinson, Ntilikina, and Knox into winning NBA players, and, along with their stockpiled assets, lead the Knicks to being a respectable team set up for current and future success.

In much more comical "news", a new episode of most Knicks fans' favorite series of media content from the team was released today. You can watch Mitchell Robinson interview Assistant Coach Royal Ivey on Mitch's Block Party here. Robinson asks Ivey about things ranging from the origin of his name to if he'd rather go skydiving or bungee jumping. This episode provides some good laughs at a time when the actual basketball team doesn't give fans many.

