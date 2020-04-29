Knicks Daily Roundup 4/29: D'Antoni on Linsanity, the Case for Kenny Atkinson, and More

-In Monday's roundup, we shared the news that MSG would be airing Jeremy Lin's greatest games this week. Linsanity was one of the most exciting runs in the past decade for New York, and the show he put on was nothing short of electrifying. Marc Berman of The New York Post spoke with Mike D'Antoni, the Knicks' head coach at the time about what it was like to have a front-row seat to the show that was Linsanity. D'Antoni talked about the magic of Lin's stellar stretch and why it was difficult to mesh him with Carmelo Anthony.

-In the third matchup of the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon Tournament, my team came away as the winner—I mean loser. Despite a 40-point game from J.R. Smith, my team shot poorly all around and grabbed the L against Kris Pursiainen's team. You can read more about the game here, including box scores and quotes about my strategy to build the worst Knicks team of all time. Move over Isiah Thomas.

-Yesterday's roundup made the case for Mike Miller to remain head coach of the Knicks. Rumors have floated around that Tom Thibodeau could be the one Leon Rose favors. Why hasn't Kenny Atkinson gotten more attention? Mike Cortez of The Knicks Wall wrote about why if the Knicks move on from Miller, Atkinson should be preferred over Thibodeau. The former Brooklyn coach did a masterful job with the Nets before a mutual parting of ways that seemed to be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's doing.

Atkinson led a 2018-2019 Nets team largely devoid of talent to a 42-40 record and a six seed in the East. He's overseen the developments of D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, and Spencer Dinwiddie. A coach that built a team from the ground up, earned a playoff berth in three seasons, and coaxed major improvements out of young players is exactly what the Knicks need. Atkinson has that track record. Durant and Irving seem to sour on plenty of players and coaches, so that shouldn't be held against Atkinson. He truly seems like the best person for the job and could finally get the Knicks out of the basement.