AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/29: D'Antoni on Linsanity, the Case for Kenny Atkinson, and More

Chris Molicki

-In Monday's roundup, we shared the news that MSG would be airing Jeremy Lin's greatest games this week. Linsanity was one of the most exciting runs in the past decade for New York, and the show he put on was nothing short of electrifying. Marc Berman of The New York Post spoke with Mike D'Antoni, the Knicks' head coach at the time about what it was like to have a front-row seat to the show that was Linsanity. D'Antoni talked about the magic of Lin's stellar stretch and why it was difficult to mesh him with Carmelo Anthony.

-In the third matchup of the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon Tournament, my team came away as the winner—I mean loser. Despite a 40-point game from J.R. Smith, my team shot poorly all around and grabbed the L against Kris Pursiainen's team. You can read more about the game here, including box scores and quotes about my strategy to build the worst Knicks team of all time. Move over Isiah Thomas.

-Yesterday's roundup made the case for Mike Miller to remain head coach of the Knicks. Rumors have floated around that Tom Thibodeau could be the one Leon Rose favors. Why hasn't Kenny Atkinson gotten more attention? Mike Cortez of The Knicks Wall wrote about why if the Knicks move on from Miller, Atkinson should be preferred over Thibodeau. The former Brooklyn coach did a masterful job with the Nets before a mutual parting of ways that seemed to be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's doing. 

Atkinson led a 2018-2019 Nets team largely devoid of talent to a 42-40 record and a six seed in the East. He's overseen the developments of D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, and Spencer Dinwiddie. A coach that built a team from the ground up, earned a playoff berth in three seasons, and coaxed major improvements out of young players is exactly what the Knicks need. Atkinson has that track record. Durant and Irving seem to sour on plenty of players and coaches, so that shouldn't be held against Atkinson. He truly seems like the best person for the job and could finally get the Knicks out of the basement.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: JR Smith drops 40 in loss for Team Chris

"Never felt so good to lose!"

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/28: NBA Practice Guidelines Update, the Case for Mike Miller, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, April 28.

Chris Molicki

NBA Targeting Date No Earlier Than May 8th to Re-Open Practice Facilities

See the latest update on the NBA's plan to resume play after its suspension due to the coronavirus here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Team Lauren continues her winning ways in first round loss

When losing is winning

David Vertsberger

Evaluating Scott Perry's draft record

It has been reported that Scott Perry will still be with the Knicks through the 2020 NBA Draft. His draft record suggests that maybe that isn't such a bad thing.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/27: The Case for Considering Kevin Love, Linsanity Back, and more

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, April 27.

Chris Molicki

Should the Knicks Make a Run at Kevin Love?

Want to make any Knicks fan shudder? Say the name "Kevin Love." But is the reputation warranted? Taking a closer look could be more useful that it seems at first glance.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Roundup 4/26: Team Practice Facilities to be Opened If Allowed by State

Read about the latest step towards resuming Knicks basketball here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Roundup 4/25: First Responders' Incredible Work Not Going Unnoticed

See what the Knicks have been doing to celebrate those working on COVID-19 relief here:

Kris Pursiainen

Checking Back In With Your New York Knicks During Quarantine

Catching up with the New York Knicks' players via social media

Lauren Russell