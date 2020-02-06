Jim Dolan Weighs In on Knicks Team President Search

On a day overflowing with Knicks news, Knicks executive chairman and CEO Jim Dolan provided an update on the search for both a team president and his continued unwillingness to sell the team.

"We are actively looking for a new President of the New York Knicks and hope to conclude the search as quickly as possible," Dolan said in a press release. "I am not selling, but I am determined to find the right leader for the Knicks who will ensure the long-term success of the team, just as we did with the hiring of Rangers President John Davidson."

Dolan's statement would seem to push back on the idea that the team had settled on Leon Rose as the new head of basketball operations, as has been widely reported. Or it could simply reflect that the Rose process -- he needs to decertify as an agent before joining the Knicks in this capacity -- has not concluded yet.

Dolan's declaration that he will not sell does not appear to be in response to any published reports, but rather a loud chant from the Madison Square Garden crowd at the tail end of the last home game.

The Rangers model is an interesting one. Yes, the success of the Rangers has greatly exceeded that of the Knicks over the past few decades. However, the Rangers have not won the Stanley Cup since 1993-94 -- better than 1972-73, but a drought all the same.

How Knicks fans feel about it all, from Rose to the Marcus Morris deal and even the desire to see Dolan divest may all be on display this evening against Orlando. Gametime is 7:30 PM and our Lauren Russell will be on the scene.