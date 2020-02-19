AllKnicks
Knicks Win (in Court over Charles Oakley): What now?

Howard Megdal

A judge in the Southern District New York court ruled that Charles Oakley's lawsuit against James Dolan and Madison Square Garden would not go forward, saying that Oakley "has failed to allege a plausible legal claim" in the decision on Wednesday.

The Garden put out a statement as intriguing as it was brief, saying this: "We thank the court for its ruling. This was an incident that no one was happy about. Maybe now there can be peace between us."

It is that last sentence that is striking, seemingly an invitation to bring the long-simmering battle between Oakley and Dolan to a close. 

The court's ruling, of course, does not speak to the wisdom of having one of New York's most iconic players removed from Madison Square Garden, merely to the legality of it.

And with the Knicks clearly looking to strike a different tone with the team's brand, returning Oakley, still a figure respected throughout the league, into the fold would help push into the past the franchise's rocky recent relationship with what many view as the high road.

The judge in the case said this as well: "This case has had the feel of a public relations campaign, with the parties seemingly more interested in the court of public opinion than the merits of their legal arguments."

If that is the case, it would behoove the Knicks to invite Charles Oakley back to The Garden with great haste. The Yankees, and Yogi Berra, offer a pathway from history.

Wonderful Barbara Barker piece on when the Knicks reached a milestone: the first all African-American roster.

Howard Megdal

Westchester Knicks Sign Nate Hickman

A temporary Ivan Rabb replacement

Howard Megdal

What Can Julius Randle Bring the Knicks Moving Forward?

Is February surge a harbinger of things to come?

Howard Megdal

WATCH: Kenny Smith Discusses Knicks, Interest in Joining Front Office

"I have the things to offer that are missing in places."

Shlomo Sprung

Knicks news: Kevin Knox Knows He Needs a Better Finish to His Season

Some big goals for Knox in the weeks ahead

Howard Megdal

Knicks head into break down, but not out

After a disappointing loss to Washington, the Knicks face the usual questions, but they haven't given up searching for answers.

Jonathan Macri

Mike Miller's focus is right where it needs to be

Recent comments from Knicks branding guru Steve Stoute have been on everyone's mind...except for Knicks coach Mike Miller, who has more important things to worry about.

Jonathan Macri

Mike Miller Deserves Better

Steve Stoute went on TV and said what everybody already knew. It doesn't make it any less disgraceful.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks practice notes: Playoffs Remain a Goal

What are the team's goals over final 28 games?

Howard Megdal

What Is Mike Miller's Mandate with the Knicks Now?

Youth must be emphasized going forward, is this happening?

Howard Megdal