Morning Knicks 6/8: Knicks Looking Toward Offseason, Van Gundy Endorses Thibs, and More

-The Knicks, like other teams left out of Disney World, are looking for ways to get back on the court. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that although the team was fine with not returning with most of the NBA, the club is looking forward to guidelines from the league as to how to begin offseason workouts. Newsday's Steve Popper confirmed Berman's report about New York being fine with not returning, citing the organization not wanting to risk injury in any sort of summer league plan. Additionally, it would make some sense for Leon Rose to focus on the team's integration with the next head coach should it not be Mike Miller. However, as The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote, the NBPA believes a December 1 start for next season is unrealistic, meaning it could be even longer for the Knicks to play actual basketball again.

-With the Knicks locked at sixth in the lottery standings, LaMelo Ball may be a pipe dream. But if LaVar wants his son to play in New York, is it possible the Knicks make some moves to grab the talented prospect? Our own Kris Pursiainen continued his draft scouting report series with a piece about Ball, breaking down everything that will make him a top pick in this draft. Kris also touched on the possibility of moving up for the young guard and one possible trade he'd feel comfortable doing.

Kris also broke down Devin Vassell, a wing from Florida St., who comes as a ready-made "3 & D" player, and what his fit would be like in New York. Vassell may not have the same ceiling as some of the top prospects, which could discourage Knicks fans. The argument for Vassell would be that if all the "potential stars" are gone when the Knicks pick, New York would be thrilled to have a player who could slide right in, improve their shooting and defense, and make life easier for everyone.

-It's no surprise that just about every Knick has spoken out on social media about George Floyd and racial injustice. From Julius Randle to Kevin Knox to Maurice Harkless, and many others, the message has been made clear that there needs to be change. To see everything the Knicks are saying and what they're trying to do to help, you can check out the latest social media check-in from our own Lauren Russell.

-One candidate for the Knicks' head coach position has endorsed another. Jeff Van Gundy came out on SiriusXM radio, raving about how good of a coach Tom Thibodeau is, although he noted it was slightly uncomfortable for him to say that due to his respect for Knicks' interim head coach Mike Miller. Thibs previously coached with Van Gundy when he was with the Knicks, as well during his time with the Houston Rockets. Van Gundy seems to be a long shot for the Knicks' head coaching job given that he was not on the interview list of Thibodeau, Miller, Kenny Atkinson, and Mike Woodson. You can read more about Van Gundy's comments from Marc Berman of The New York Post.

-It was a trying year for the Knicks, but could it be considered a complete waste? Fans likely had hopes of developing young players, playing the right way, and moving forward on their rebuilding path. There can be an argument made that none of those were completed very succesfully. Our own Jonathan Macri wrote about the Knicks' season in review, and what, if anything fans can take away as positives.

-Both Berman and SNY's Ian Begley released their weekly mailbags, answering the most pertinent questions from Knicks fans now that the team's offseason has officially begun. You can read Begley's mailbag here, which focuses on every aspect of the Knicks' head coaching search. Berman's mailbag goes into one downside of hiring Thibodeau, the possibility of seeing some of the Knicks' G-League stars at the NBA level, the likelihood of a Julius Randle trade, and more.