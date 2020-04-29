AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Report: Knicks Extend Scott Perry's Tenure As General Manager

Howard Megdal

The New York Knicks have a general manager, and it is... the same general manager as they already employed.

Newsday's Steve Popper has learned the Knicks will retain Scott Perry for the 2020-21 season.

“Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York," Knicks team president Leon Rose said.

The decision means that there is a link to the extensive, current group putting together New York's 2020 draft plans. The Knicks have three of the first 37 picks in the 2020 draft, currently scheduled for June, but with the potential for movement in this deeply uncertain time.

According to Popper, a May 1 mutual option on Perry's last deal forced the sides to determine their future pathway together.

Perry's history in the NBA Draft is an underrated one, as our Alex Wolfe recently detailed. 

"Even though the Mills-Perry regime was short-lived and pretty disastrous, the draft was not a sore spot," Wolfe wrote. "There could be worse things than letting Perry work this draft, and maybe even stay on in a scouting role with the team going forward."

It is an easy win for Rose and the new Knicks executives as well, with a one-year period, presumably including more than 10 days of actual, non-coronavirus basketball, to evaluate his work and fit in the new way forward.

Also worth noting: Masai Ujiri's contract ends after the 2020-21 season. 

But giving Perry a shot at doing things his way, unencumbered by Steve Mills in a timeshare, should yield interesting results.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/29: D'Antoni on Linsanity, the Case for Kenny Atkinson, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, April 29.

Chris Molicki

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: JR Smith drops 40 in loss for Team Chris

"Never felt so good to lose!"

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/28: NBA Practice Guidelines Update, the Case for Mike Miller, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, April 28.

Chris Molicki

NBA Targeting Date No Earlier Than May 8th to Re-Open Practice Facilities

See the latest update on the NBA's plan to resume play after its suspension due to the coronavirus here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Team Lauren continues her winning ways in first round loss

When losing is winning

David Vertsberger

Evaluating Scott Perry's draft record

It has been reported that Scott Perry will still be with the Knicks through the 2020 NBA Draft. His draft record suggests that maybe that isn't such a bad thing.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/27: The Case for Considering Kevin Love, Linsanity Back, and more

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, April 27.

Chris Molicki

Should the Knicks Make a Run at Kevin Love?

Want to make any Knicks fan shudder? Say the name "Kevin Love." But is the reputation warranted? Taking a closer look could be more useful that it seems at first glance.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Roundup 4/26: Team Practice Facilities to be Opened If Allowed by State

Read about the latest step towards resuming Knicks basketball here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Roundup 4/25: First Responders' Incredible Work Not Going Unnoticed

See what the Knicks have been doing to celebrate those working on COVID-19 relief here:

Kris Pursiainen