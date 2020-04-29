Report: Knicks Extend Scott Perry's Tenure As General Manager

The New York Knicks have a general manager, and it is... the same general manager as they already employed.

Newsday's Steve Popper has learned the Knicks will retain Scott Perry for the 2020-21 season.

“Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York," Knicks team president Leon Rose said.

The decision means that there is a link to the extensive, current group putting together New York's 2020 draft plans. The Knicks have three of the first 37 picks in the 2020 draft, currently scheduled for June, but with the potential for movement in this deeply uncertain time.

According to Popper, a May 1 mutual option on Perry's last deal forced the sides to determine their future pathway together.

Perry's history in the NBA Draft is an underrated one, as our Alex Wolfe recently detailed.

"Even though the Mills-Perry regime was short-lived and pretty disastrous, the draft was not a sore spot," Wolfe wrote. "There could be worse things than letting Perry work this draft, and maybe even stay on in a scouting role with the team going forward."

It is an easy win for Rose and the new Knicks executives as well, with a one-year period, presumably including more than 10 days of actual, non-coronavirus basketball, to evaluate his work and fit in the new way forward.

Also worth noting: Masai Ujiri's contract ends after the 2020-21 season.

But giving Perry a shot at doing things his way, unencumbered by Steve Mills in a timeshare, should yield interesting results.