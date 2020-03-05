Knicks Daily Roundup 3/5: Loss to the Jazz, Fans in a Frenzy, and More

-The Knicks tried to make it two in a row against two of the best in the West, but came up short against the Utah Jazz, 112-104. You can read more about the game from our own Lauren Russell. While New York managed to hang around for most of the game, Utah eventually pulled away to secure the victory.

After the young kids took center stage against the Rockets, it was the veterans who shined tonight. Julius Randle had an efficient 32 points and 11 rebounds, while Elfrid Payton tallied 20 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Bobby Portis chipped in 21 points off the bench, including three of four from deep.

Mitchell Robinson missed the game with a sore left hamstring, while Reggie Bullock returned to action.

-Unfortunately, the night was marred by yet another off-the-court incident. After a "Sell the Team" chant broke out late in the game, a group of Knicks' fans were escorted from their seats. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, they said they were "interrogated" and "threatened with arrest."

-Charles Oakley went on ESPN's Golic and Wingo yesterday and had some comments on the Spike Lee situation, which Ian Begley wrote about here. You can also read about the entire fiasco from our own Howard Megdal here.

-Ever since the Warriors won three titles in four years, NBA teams have tried to emulate the success in the Bay Area. Perhaps that's the model new Knicks' president Leon Rose will follow. Marc Berman of the New York Post spoke to Warriors general manager Bob Myers about Rose, including a long discussion that the two former agents had.

-The coronavirus has made its way to New York. Two cases of the virus appeared in Westchester, where the Knicks practice, leading to the team getting an education on how to be safe. Read more from Berman of the New York Post. The NBA also sent out a memo to all teams with tips on what to do to stay healthy.

-LaVar Ball is calling his shot again. After the boisterous father said his son Lonzo would become a Laker, LaVar went on Undisputed and said that the Knicks are the best fit for his youngest son LaMelo. After playing with the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League instead of going to college, LaMelo has left the team to train for the NBA Draft. He's projected to go in the top half of the lottery and could bring some much-needed shooting and playmaking to New York.