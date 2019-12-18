Halftime Three To The Head: RJ Barrett's Resurgence, Trae Young Still Impossible To Stop

Well, your June just got busy.

The New York Knicks dominated like champions in the first half, leading the Atlanta Hawks, 77-53 at the break on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Okay, the championship aspirations are premature, but consider that the Knicks came off a 2-2 road trip with unprecedented (in 2019-20 terms) good feeling. The two times the Knicks beat Dallas under David Fizdale, they followed those wins with soul-crushing losses.

But even with a loss bookending the team's two-game winning streak, that competitive loss had Knicks fans hopeful. And accordingly, the team's first 40-plus point quarter all season, followed by a strong second quarter, led to a standing ovation, the second of the game. The first came on a dive into the crowd by Mitchell Robinson, pursuing a steal.

No, Trae Young could not be stopped, with 22 at the break, but frankly, no one can stop Trae Young.

Here's more from Howard Megdal at Madison Square Garden, talking Young, RJ Barrett's impressive half and more after the Knicks shot 57 percent from the field.