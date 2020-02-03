Knicks Injury Updates: Morris, Ntilikina, Barrett and More

The Knicks provided their latest injury update on Monday, hours ahead of their game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and, well, it's going to be a rough one.

Then again, injuries mean opportunity, so let's take each in turn.

Frank Ntilikina is probable, as he was listed the day before the Indiana game, though he didn't play in that one. This meant 21 minutes for Kadeem Allen, the two-way point guard up from Westchester.

Julius Randle and Marcus Morris Sr. are both the subject of trade rumors, especially Morris, and the ones who use by far the most possessions offensively. In their absence, one would expect to see more shots go to Mitchell Robinson, the less-used but most-efficient offensive weapon on the team, but he too is questionable.

It means someone's going to get a ton of shots. Will it be Kevin Knox in a showcase scenario? Will Dennis Smith Jr. get unleashed to shoot more than create for others? Will Allonzo Trier finally get off the bench for some extended time creating out of isolation plays? All things are possible, and the limitations of Cleveland defensively put more options into the realm of doable.

Barrett, sadly, remains out. Here is Mike Miller, last week on charting Barrett's progress.

All mysteries will be answered in a few short hours. Remember all the dueling concerns here: winning today, developing for the future, getting a roster properly set for Thursday's trade deadline and answering the questions other teams might have about those players on the move.

It all gets a lot easier to understand come Thursday. For now, Mike Miller is juggling a lot of balls.