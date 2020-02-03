AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Injury Updates: Morris, Ntilikina, Barrett and More

Howard Megdal

The Knicks provided their latest injury update on Monday, hours ahead of their game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and, well, it's going to be a rough one.

Then again, injuries mean opportunity, so let's take each in turn.

Frank Ntilikina is probable, as he was listed the day before the Indiana game, though he didn't play in that one. This meant 21 minutes for Kadeem Allen, the two-way point guard up from Westchester. 

Julius Randle and Marcus Morris Sr. are both the subject of trade rumors, especially Morris, and the ones who use by far the most possessions offensively. In their absence, one would expect to see more shots go to Mitchell Robinson, the less-used but most-efficient offensive weapon on the team, but he too is questionable.

It means someone's going to get a ton of shots. Will it be Kevin Knox in a showcase scenario? Will Dennis Smith Jr. get unleashed to shoot more than create for others? Will Allonzo Trier finally get off the bench for some extended time creating out of isolation plays? All things are possible, and the limitations of Cleveland defensively put more options into the realm of doable.

Barrett, sadly, remains out. Here is Mike Miller, last week on charting Barrett's progress.

All mysteries will be answered in a few short hours. Remember all the dueling concerns here: winning today, developing for the future, getting a roster properly set for Thursday's trade deadline and answering the questions other teams might have about those players on the move.

It all gets a lot easier to understand come Thursday. For now, Mike Miller is juggling a lot of balls.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just How Much Would Dennis Schröder Help the Knicks?

Hard to Overstate How Much New York Needs a Point Guard

Howard Megdal

Westchester Knicks' Kadeem Allen Continues to Work Toward NBA Residency

A dream of regular time at The Garden

Geoff Maggliocchetti

Knicks gut out a tough win before tough decisions need to be made

New York went into Indiana and put forth maybe their best defensive effort of the season, winning 92-85. What impact it has moving forward remains to be seen.

Jonathan Macri

WNBA Star Liz Cambage Responds to Marcus Morris' 'female tendencies' Comment

WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage had an exchange with Marcus Morris via Twitter over his postgame comments.

Lauren Russell

Report from Knicks practice

Mike Miller updates on Frank Ntilikina, Saturday rotation

Howard Megdal

Elfrid Payton Suspended One Game: Here's What It Means For The Knicks

A scarcity at point guard on Saturday night

Howard Megdal

Why Marcus Morris Sr.'s Comments Are An Opportunity

Morris can and should lead on this issue

Howard Megdal

An Ugly Night for the Knicks in Every Conceivable Way

The Knicks got blown out, but that was perhaps the least of their worries on a night that ended with ugliness on the court and in the locker room

Jonathan Macri

Point Guard Intrigue Dominates before Knicks Face Grizzlies

The Knicks - unlike their opponent tonight - continue to raise more question than answers regarding their young roster, especially at the point guard position.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Run out of Time to Make 4th Quarter Comeback vs Hornets

Knicks vs Hornets Recap

Lauren Russell