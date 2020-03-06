Knicks Daily Roundup 3/6: CP3 in NYC?

-One of the more intriguing trade names on the market, Chris Paul, has made his way to the Knicks' radar. Frank Isola reported that New York could "make a run" at CP3 over the summer. Our own Kris Pursiainen wrote about what a potential Paul trade could mean for New York.

Paul's contract, which will pay him more than $85 million over the next two years if he picks up his 2021-2022 option (he will), was long considered an albatross. His resurgence in Oklahoma City has changed his value greatly. Could the Knicks see Paul as a star player who could attract another in the summer of 2021? Would his veteran presence help the Knicks' young players grow like it has for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder? A trade for Paul may have been scoffed at if it happened last summer, but there could be some real benefits for New York given how he's looked this season.

It's worth noting that new Knicks' president Leon Rose was once Paul's agent. Rose will surely have a close eye on his former client tonight when the Knicks host the Thunder. Our own Alex Wolfe will be at the game, so stay tuned for more on this story.

-Add Donovan Mitchell to the list of players who speak highly of Leon Rose. SNY's Ian Begley wrote that the Utah All-Star believes with Rose, "things are going in the right direction." Mitchell's agent Ty Sullivan works for CAA, the agency that Rose was once the head of. While it remains to be seen what Rose is able to do with the Knicks, comments like this from Mitchell and others are far from a bad thing.

-The Knicks are still on the hunt for their point guard of the future, and since it's unlikely to be Elfrid Payton, his next step is up in the air. Our own Lauren Russell wrote about what the Knicks may do with Payton next season—a topic that's sure to come up with most of New York's signings from last summer.

-The fondest memories for Knicks' fans in the past 15 years took place during the 2012-2013 season, where the team earned the number two seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Rockets's center Tyson Chandler was a big part of that team. Our own Shlomo Sprung spoke with Chandler, who was at The Garden when the Rockets and Knicks met. The big man reminisced fondly about that season and his entire tenure in New York.

-While it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Knicks' young players, any sort of improvements have been welcomed with open arms. Ian Begley spoke with NBA scouts and executives about Kevin Knox in year two, with some saying that "there's definitely still a player there."

Frank Ntilikina's growth has also been up and down, but he received high praise from Utah's star players in Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Frank's fellow countryman. Mitchell said that Ntilikina is "one of the toughest defenders he's had to face" and Gobert noted "he's getting better every year," which was evident with his play for France during last year's FIBA World Cup. Elite Sports NY wrote about the compliments Ntilikina received from the Jazz tandem.