AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/18: Knicks Interested in Christian Wood?

Chris Molicki

-The Knicks made their 2019 free agency moves with financial flexibility in mind, something they should have in the summer of 2020. SNY's Ian Begley reported that one player the Knicks' front office has its eyes on is Christian Wood of the Pistons. After bouncing around the league for his first three NBA seasons, Wood has broken out in Detroit, especially once Andre Drummond was traded. The forward from UNLV has the ability to attack off the dribble, shooting the ball from deep, and protect the paint—extremely vital qualities for a modern big man.

Perhaps more importantly, Wood is 24 and would fit right into the timeline with the Knicks' young core. He won't come cheap, but an investment in an improving player would be a sensible use of the Knicks' cap space.

-Knicks fans have enjoyed dreaming about G League players like Ignas Brazdeikis and Kenny Wooten Jr., but another member of the Westchester Knicks is starting to garner more attention. Point guard Lamar Peters, an undrafted free agent, has flashed his game to the point where it's hard not to take notice. Our own Geoff Maggliocchetti spoke with Peters about his game and his journey. With the Knicks still looking for their point guard of the future, could Peters make a case for himself?

-The Nets became the latest team to have players test positive for the coronavirus. The team announced that four Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, including Kevin Durant, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Durant has not shown any symptoms, while one of the players has. The other three have not been announced.

The team was tested only because they hired a private company to do the test. The Knicks, among other teams, have not announced whether their players have been tested. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about how the revelation by the Nets could cause a sense of urgency in their crosstown rivals. That being said, NBA teams have cautioned players not to get tested unless they show symptoms, leaving the tests to those in more need of them.

-The Knicks missed their second game last night since the NBA season was suspended, a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Not to worry, as the show still goes on. Our own Alex Wolfe played the game out via a Twitch live stream for Posting and Toasting to simulate what may have happened. Falling in line with the 2019-2020 season, the Knicks lost a close one, 125-123. If you're craving the Knicks in the absence of games, you can rewatch the stream here. Alex plans on doing this for every game left in the season. In times like these, it might be just as good as real basketball.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Peters Playing His Way Into Knicks' Plans

A dynamic guard showed out in Westchester this season

Geoff Maggliocchetti

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/17: Mitch Wants History and What Fans Will Miss About the Knicks

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 17.

Chris Molicki

Five things Knicks fans were robbed of due to the suspended season

What's been lost as Knicks wait out the novel coronavirus

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/16: Coronavirus Updates, Chris Paul Chatter, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 16.

Chris Molicki

On Chris Paul & the Knicks, and whether winning is the thing

There are plenty of reasons the Knicks shouldn't trade for Chris Paul, but one big reason why they should that could override everything else.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/15: Players Will Continue to Receive Salaries

News about COVID-19, Rudy Gobert, Frank Ntilikina, and the last "Week in Knicks Kicks" until the season is resumed.

Kris Pursiainen

The Week in Knicks Kicks: Part 2, Pre-Hiatus Edition

What kicks did your favorite Knicks rock this week?

Lauren Russell

The Knicks should extend Frank Ntilikina before the 2020-21 season

The Knicks would be wise to lock Frank Ntilikina into a rookie extension this offseason before he breaks out.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/14: What We Learned on Day Two of the Suspension

The 2020 NBA season is now on its third day of suspension due to the COVID-19 virus. Here's what we learned on day two:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/13: Knicks Allowed to Leave Atlanta

How are the Knicks and the NBA being affected by COVID-19?

Kris Pursiainen