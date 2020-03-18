Knicks Daily Roundup 3/18: Knicks Interested in Christian Wood?

-The Knicks made their 2019 free agency moves with financial flexibility in mind, something they should have in the summer of 2020. SNY's Ian Begley reported that one player the Knicks' front office has its eyes on is Christian Wood of the Pistons. After bouncing around the league for his first three NBA seasons, Wood has broken out in Detroit, especially once Andre Drummond was traded. The forward from UNLV has the ability to attack off the dribble, shooting the ball from deep, and protect the paint—extremely vital qualities for a modern big man.

Perhaps more importantly, Wood is 24 and would fit right into the timeline with the Knicks' young core. He won't come cheap, but an investment in an improving player would be a sensible use of the Knicks' cap space.

-Knicks fans have enjoyed dreaming about G League players like Ignas Brazdeikis and Kenny Wooten Jr., but another member of the Westchester Knicks is starting to garner more attention. Point guard Lamar Peters, an undrafted free agent, has flashed his game to the point where it's hard not to take notice. Our own Geoff Maggliocchetti spoke with Peters about his game and his journey. With the Knicks still looking for their point guard of the future, could Peters make a case for himself?

-The Nets became the latest team to have players test positive for the coronavirus. The team announced that four Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, including Kevin Durant, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Durant has not shown any symptoms, while one of the players has. The other three have not been announced.

The team was tested only because they hired a private company to do the test. The Knicks, among other teams, have not announced whether their players have been tested. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about how the revelation by the Nets could cause a sense of urgency in their crosstown rivals. That being said, NBA teams have cautioned players not to get tested unless they show symptoms, leaving the tests to those in more need of them.

-The Knicks missed their second game last night since the NBA season was suspended, a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Not to worry, as the show still goes on. Our own Alex Wolfe played the game out via a Twitch live stream for Posting and Toasting to simulate what may have happened. Falling in line with the 2019-2020 season, the Knicks lost a close one, 125-123. If you're craving the Knicks in the absence of games, you can rewatch the stream here. Alex plans on doing this for every game left in the season. In times like these, it might be just as good as real basketball.