Knicks Lose Cameron Payne, Playoff Clinch vs. Clippers
Wednesday night was a painful—alas, not Payne-ful—experience for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks missed out on a chance to clinch their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers by a 126-113 final. New York (45-27) would've secured their spot on the Eastern Conference bracket with a win.
James Harden had 29 points for the victorious visitors while Kawhi Leonard (27 points, 10 rebounds) and Ivica Zubac (18 points, 10 rebounds) each put up double-double en route to a season sweep of New York.
Already missing prime backcourt reps Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, the Knicks also dealt with the loss of Cameron Payne, who did not partake in second half action due to an ankle sprain. Tyler Kolek started the latter 24 in his place and dished out seven more assists though he finally lost a turnover, his first in the last three games.
The Knicks are back in action on Friday night, as they're back on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (8 p.m. ET, MSG). Despite an off day, the Knicks can clinch a playoff spot on Thursday if the Atlanta Hawks fall to the Miami Heat in South Beach.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!