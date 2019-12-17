KnicksMaven
Some useful tidbits out of the pregame avail with Knicks interim coach Mike Miller. I asked him whether the recent form of the team offensively — with Miller as coach they've climbed out of the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency, and have actually been the equivalent of a top-ten team with Elfrid Payton back on the floor — means a goal like finishing in the top half of the league in offensive efficiency is the kind of goal he's willing to set for his group.

"Well, one of the things we talk about is, we're not going to set limits on our group," Miller said. "If we keep taking that same basic approach — we're going to work every day to get better — we're going to be consistent in our play and doing those things, I don't see any reason why we can't have the type of success with possessions, and be efficient. We have guys who can play. We have guys who can score the ball."

Miller also addressed the idea of Dennis Smith Jr. getting reps with the Westchester Knicks, saying the idea had not been discussed. He's sticking with the same lineup he used out west.

And Reggie Bullock sounds like he'll be ready to play for the Knicks sooner than later, having gotten clearance to practice. A team shooting 34.4 percent from three, 24th in the league, can certainly use Bullock's 39.2 percent career mark from deep.

"He's just been cleared. He got a full workout in today, and he'll get a full practice tomorrow. So we'll see how he progresses, but it was great news," Miller said.

