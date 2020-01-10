Three to the Head: Knicks Topics for January 10, 2020

The Knicks return home to face the Pelicans on Friday night, after a difficult 0-4 road trip.

Our own Howard Megdal has his eye on three key components of New York's statistical makeup at the moment. Top of mind? Assist percentage.

"In the first 12 games of Mike Miller's tenure with the Knicks, they had a 56.7% assist percentage, which was good for middle of the pack in the NBA," Megdal says in the latest Three to the Head. "Good reason why that team went six and six over his first 12. But in the most recent four-game span, which span the four West coast games, against admittedly more difficult defensive teams, the Knicks had a 44% assist percentage, which was worst in the NBA."

Just why that matters, beyond questions of efficiency for its own sake, have to do with Elfrid Payton's future with the Knicks. The NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the Knicks need to figure out which players they can safely deal for future assets, and which ones need to stick around to help with the development of Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett.

Speaking of Barrett, there's a silver lining in the west coast numbers for Barrett. Megdal also discusses the defense, which is, well, not a silver lining.

Take a look and make sure you're ready for tonight's game.