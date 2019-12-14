Knicks Maven
WATCH Three To The Head, December 14, 2019: Elfrid Payton's impact for Knicks, Julius Randle's evolution and more

Howard Megdal

When the Knicks imagined how their season would go, a lot of the success stemmed from what Elfrid Payton could provide as a starting point guard.

Over the past two games, the first winning streak of New York's season, Payton has done just that, as Knicks SI's Howard Megdal explains in the latest Three To The Head.

"It is not a coincidence that Elfrid Payton is getting north of 20 minutes a game and the Knicks' offense is designed far better, and is performing far more effectively." 

"If you compare their season long offensive rating, which is 30th in the NBA, as low as it can go, the last two games, it's 10th — very solid and Elfrid Payton is a primary reason why. Really significant to see him getting more minutes, and worth remembering that  was a critical part of what the front office thought this team was going to be."

Megdal also pointed out the growth of Julius Randle's game, not just production, but the shape of it.

"The last two games, a remarkably small sample size, but he is shooting 51 and a half percent from the field, 50% from three on six attempts. His shots are coming to a greater extent, either beyond the arc or at the rim, which is what you're going to be looking for for efficiency, and he's dished out four and a half assists per game over these last two as well."

Make sure you're watching Three To The Head for the inside scoop on all things Knicks.

