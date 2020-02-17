AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

What Can Julius Randle Bring the Knicks Moving Forward?

Howard Megdal

For Julius Randle, signed to be the centerpiece of this Knicks team, the most recent period has been his most productive so far.

"Just comfortable, man, comfortable," Randle told reporters at practice last week about how he sees that evolution. "Just taking what the defense gives me. Playing hard. Just trying to be efficient."

His February numbers certainly reflect that. In six games this month, he's shooting an even 50 percent from the floor, good for raw numbers of 21.8 points and 12 rebounds per game.

These are closer to the numbers the Knicks envisioned last summer, when they acquired Randle on a two-year deal with a third-year option following what was a similar season, in a secondary role, with the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

IMG_9287

What's fascinating about his time with the Knicks is that the overall production has remained very similar to whar he put up in New Orleans. Sure, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis were primary scorers, but his usage rate with the Pelicans was 27.8, a tick higher than his 27.5 with the Knicks. He's served as a point forward at times, but his 16.4 assist percentage with the Knicks isn't dramatically different than his 15.8 in New Orleans last year. 

Across the board, what Randle is now is, repeatedly, what he'd been in New Orleans.

Whether that is a problem or a reward depends on your point of view, just as it may reflect nothing about Randle's value, but rather the need to simply surround him with more talent.

Even so, to think of Randle as some finished product at 25 feels like it is selling him short. He's been asked to weather a lot in New York, and maintaining his level of production this season despite all that seems like progress, not status quo.

It could be as simple as his resolute focus on the immediate task ahead.

"We're going to come back from the break refreshed, and just take it a game at a time," Randle said.

That's what he's done. He'll need to be that primary scorer for a team that doesn't have Marcus Morris Sr., whose most significant young pieces are still learning how to do it.

But Julius Randle is here, and he knows why he's here, and he's producing in that role. Whatever happens next, he's proven that already.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Kenny Smith Discusses Knicks, Interest in Joining Front Office

"I have the things to offer that are missing in places."

Shlomo Sprung

Knicks news: Kevin Knox Knows He Needs a Better Finish to His Season

Some big goals for Knox in the weeks ahead

Howard Megdal

Knicks head into break down, but not out

After a disappointing loss to Washington, the Knicks face the usual questions, but they haven't given up searching for answers.

Jonathan Macri

Mike Miller's focus is right where it needs to be

Recent comments from Knicks branding guru Steve Stoute have been on everyone's mind...except for Knicks coach Mike Miller, who has more important things to worry about.

Jonathan Macri

Mike Miller Deserves Better

Steve Stoute went on TV and said what everybody already knew. It doesn't make it any less disgraceful.

Jonathan Macri

by

Guerin

Knicks practice notes: Playoffs Remain a Goal

What are the team's goals over final 28 games?

Howard Megdal

What Is Mike Miller's Mandate with the Knicks Now?

Youth must be emphasized going forward, is this happening?

Howard Megdal

Knicks Leave Atlanta Without a Fifth Straight Win

The Knicks lost to the Hawks in double overtime Sunday night, 140-135.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Streak Continues Against Pistons

The Knicks, perhaps too late, are in something of a groove, beating Detroit 95-92. Does it matter?

Jonathan Macri

The Knicks Didn't Trade For D'Angelo Russell; Elfrid Payton Might Be Showing You Why

Elfrid Payton has been on fire for the Knicks

Lauren Russell