Knicks Rival Clinches Record NBA Title
Some may call them lucky, but one of the New York Knicks' biggest rivals stands as an undeniable champion once again.
The Boston Celtics once again stand atop the professional basketball world, topping the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night in front of a home crowd at TD Garden.
With the win, Boston earns the 18th championship in its illustrious franchise history, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers among championship competitors. It's also the Celtics' first Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist since 2008 and serves as a long-sought missing piece to the Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum-led core.
The Celtics had been in the Eastern Conference in four of the past five seasons but were continuously denied championship glory until breaking through against the Mavericks this time around.
Former Knicks franchise face Kristaps Porzingis earns a ring in his first season in Boston, as do former metropolitan reserves Luke Kornet and Svi Mykhailiuk. Also landing a ring is former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who currently holds an advisory role in the Celtics' front office.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!