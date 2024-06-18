All Knicks

Knicks Rival Clinches Record NBA Title

One of the New York Knicks' biggest rivals clinched its record 18th NBA championship on Monday night.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics fans pose for a photo before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Some may call them lucky, but one of the New York Knicks' biggest rivals stands as an undeniable champion once again.

The Boston Celtics once again stand atop the professional basketball world, topping the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night in front of a home crowd at TD Garden.

With the win, Boston earns the 18th championship in its illustrious franchise history, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers among championship competitors. It's also the Celtics' first Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist since 2008 and serves as a long-sought missing piece to the Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum-led core.

The Celtics had been in the Eastern Conference in four of the past five seasons but were continuously denied championship glory until breaking through against the Mavericks this time around.

Former Knicks franchise face Kristaps Porzingis earns a ring in his first season in Boston, as do former metropolitan reserves Luke Kornet and Svi Mykhailiuk. Also landing a ring is former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who currently holds an advisory role in the Celtics' front office.

