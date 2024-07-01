All Knicks

Knicks Rival's Majority Owners To Sell Stake

The ownership group of one of the New York Knicks' biggest rivals is selling off its majority stake.

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on a Slipp Nott board before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
One of the New York Knicks' biggest rival is seeking quite a trade for the largest sum of cash considerations.

Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the primary stakeholder in the Boston Celtics franchise, announced its intentions to sell off all of its shares in the team on Monday. A statement from the team says it expects to sell off majority interest no later than "early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028." Current governor Wyc Grousbeck is expected to remain in his role through 2028.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with the Larry O’Brian Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Since Grousbeck and his partners took control of the team in December 2002 (taking over from Paul Gaston, son of previous owner Don, for $360 million), the Celtics have been one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, returning to prominence after their 1980s heyday.

Since the 2002-03 season, Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 1,022 regular season wins, third-most in the Association behind San Antonio and Dallas. The Celtics have also added to their NBA record championship collections, taking home Larry O'Brien Trophies in 2008 and 2024.

With NBA free agency fully underway, the Celtics have done their part to assure they remain on top, inking a four-year, $125.9 million extension with breakout star Derrick White. Boston is coming off one of the most successful seasons in recent NBA memory, winning 64 games in the regular season before going 16-3 en route to an NBA Finals victory over Dallas.

