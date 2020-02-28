AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 2/28: Loss in Philly, Randle Praises Leon Rose

Chris Molicki

The Knicks fell to the shorthanded 76ers last night 115-106. Despite 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists from Julius Randle, New York was unable to turn their late push into a comeback. Elfrid Payton chipped in with 18 points and 12 assists, while new Knick Moe Harkless had 17 points shooting 5 of 7 from three. 

The Knicks did an excellent job taking care of the ball, only turning it over 8 times. However, they were outdone by Philadelphia, who only had 6 giveaways.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, who missed the game with a shoulder injury. He joined fellow All-Star Ben Simmons in street clothes for Philly’s divisional clash with the Knicks.

- As reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times, Leon Rose will officially be named the next Knicks’ President of Basketball Operations on Sunday, March 1. Our own Kris Pursiainen explains what this means for the Knicks’ potential coaching search, free agency, and more.

- Julius Randle had some positive things to say about Rose, who formerly ran Creative Artists Agency. Randle’s agent Aaron Mintz is still a part of CAA.

-With so much talk about New York’s young players, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic spoke with Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, and Mike Malone about how their player development and how it compares to that of the Knicks.

- Could R.J. Barrett be switching it up? The Knicks’ rookie explained that while he shoots with his left hand, he does everything else with his right hand. Barrett is shooting 38.7% from the field and 30.9% from three this season. He’s been working with trainer Drew Hanlan on his shot all season and has even gotten some help from Knicks’ executive Allan Houston.

- For Knicks fans excited to see athletic rookie Kenny Wooten, they’ll have to wait a little longer. The former Oregon standout tore a ligament in his left thumb. Wooten underwent surgery on the thumb on Monday and will miss at least six weeks, according to Marc Berman of the NY Post.

- Daily Knicks analyzes three potential free agents for the Knicks to target in the 2020 offseason, including one former NBA champion.

