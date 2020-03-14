Knicks Daily Roundup 3/14: What We Learned on Day Two of the Suspension

The Knicks were told to self-quarantine, due to them having played the Jazz on March 4th. Two days ago, the team was permitted to leave Atlanta. The latest news regarding the Knicks and COVID-19 was brought to us today by Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, who reported that the team is yet to announce whether any players or members of the organization have been tested for coronavirus. The Knicks were able to leave Atlanta due to the entire team being asymptomatic, so it would seem that they wouldn't need to be tested for now.

Players and teams across the league are pledging to cover the salaries of the arena staff workers who, due to the suspension of play, are out of work. Shams Charania reported yesterday that Zion Williamson will be covering the Pelicans' arena staff workers' salaries for the next 30 days; Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have each donated $100,000 to their teams' arena workers. Mike Vorkunov reported last night that workers for the MSG Company are receiving pay in the short-term, and that the company is currently formulating their long-term plans in terms of handling the situation.

In terms of general NBA news, Shams Charania reported yesterday that the NBA and the players' union are planning to enter an agreement for an official moratorium period during the period of time in which the league is suspended. This will freeze things such as trades, signings, and contract options.

Lastly, Jack Huntley put together a great article for Posting and Toasting on one of my personal favorite Knicks: Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina is certainly a "controversial" player in terms of his public opinion, but performances such as his on Tuesday against Washington (20 points, 10 assists) make his winning qualities and attributes hard to ignore. The piece takes a look at why Frank fans, or the #FrankHive as it is known as on Twitter, so strongly defend Ntilikina and the time needed for his development.

As we await updates from the sports world on the coronavirus, it is important to remember that things as simple as washing your hands multiple times per day can help contain the virus. More sports-related COVID-19 news is sure to come, and we'll have you covered here at SI.