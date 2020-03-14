AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/14: What We Learned on Day Two of the Suspension

Kris Pursiainen

The Knicks were told to self-quarantine, due to them having played the Jazz on  March 4th. Two days ago, the team was permitted to leave Atlanta. The latest news regarding the Knicks and COVID-19 was brought to us today by Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, who reported that the team is yet to announce whether any players or members of the organization have been tested for coronavirus. The Knicks were able to leave Atlanta due to the entire team being asymptomatic, so it would seem that they wouldn't need to be tested for now.

Players and teams across the league are pledging to cover the salaries of the arena staff workers who, due to the suspension of play, are out of work. Shams Charania reported yesterday that Zion Williamson will be covering the Pelicans' arena staff workers' salaries for the next 30 days; Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have each donated $100,000 to their teams' arena workers. Mike Vorkunov reported last night that workers for the MSG Company are receiving pay in the short-term, and that the company is currently formulating their long-term plans in terms of handling the situation. 

In terms of general NBA news, Shams Charania reported yesterday that the NBA and the players' union are planning to enter an agreement for an official moratorium period during the period of time in which the league is suspended. This will freeze things such as trades, signings, and contract options. 

Lastly, Jack Huntley put together a great article for Posting and Toasting on one of my personal favorite Knicks: Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina is certainly a "controversial" player in terms of his public opinion, but performances such as his on Tuesday against Washington (20 points, 10 assists) make his winning qualities and attributes hard to ignore. The piece takes a look at why Frank fans, or the #FrankHive as it is known as on Twitter, so strongly defend Ntilikina and the time needed for his development. 

As we await updates from the sports world on the coronavirus, it is important to remember that things as simple as washing your hands multiple times per day can help contain the virus. More sports-related COVID-19 news is sure to come, and we'll have you covered here at SI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/13: Knicks Allowed to Leave Atlanta

How are the Knicks and the NBA being affected by COVID-19?

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks' young core shines in possible last game of the season

The Knicks may have played their last game for a while with coronavirus putting the NBA season on hold, but strong performances from their young players give hope if this was the last Knicks game of the 2019-20 season.

Alex Wolfe

by

Ct33

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/12: The NBA Season Has Been Suspended

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, March 12.

Chris Molicki

by

Ct33

NBA Season Suspended Indefinitely

Knicks-Hawks the Last New York Game For a While.

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/11: Wiz Topple Knicks, Frank's Big Game, Coronavirus Concerns, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, March 11.

Chris Molicki

Knicks fall to Wizards as Ntilikina shines

The Knicks lost to the Wizards, but a dazzling 20-point, 10-assist performance from Frank Ntilikina provided more than enough optimism.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/10: "Block Bros," Bernard King, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Legend Bernard King: New York Basketball Is ‘Everything’

Knicks legend Bernard King chatted with Knicks SI's Rob Lep during a one-on-one interview at the Museum Of the City of New York.

Rob Lep

Knicks ugly win also contained rays of beauty

The Knicks defense got the job done against Detroit as their young players also showed more of what might be to come.

Jonathan Macri

by

Shanferg3

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/9: Knicks Win Big Over Pistons, Kenny Atkinson Talk, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 9.

Chris Molicki