Knicks Roundup 4/19: NBA to Withhold 25% of Player Salaries

Adrian Wojnarowski reported today for ESPN that the NBA and the NBPA have finalized a plan to withhold 25 percent of player paychecks. This plan will come into effect on May 15th. This agreement was put into place in case the remainder of the regular season games from the 2020 NBA season are cancelled due to the amount of time the league has been suspended for and a need to stay somewhat close to the regular league schedule for each year.

The Knicks would not be in the 2020 NBA Playoffs if they are to happen, nor were they close to contending for a seed in the Eastern Conference that would have earned them a playoff spot. Their standing would render their remaining games as ones that are not going to be prioritized if the NBA has to cut games to stay to a certain schedule. If the rest of the 2020 regular season is cancelled, the Knicks will not play again until the 2020-2021 regular season begins

I wrote yesterday about Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu being the #1 pick of the WNBA Draft to the New York Liberty. Our own Lauren Russell wrote a piece on the topic here that provides a great summary of how the Liberty navigated the draft. I encourage Liberty fans or those looking to become Liberty fans to give it a read.