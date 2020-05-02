Knicks Roundup 5/2: A Case Against Acquiring Chris Paul and More

Tommy Beer wrote a piece for Forbes Sports detailing why despite the potential results of bringing veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul on board in New York are tantalizing, it would be smartest for the team long-term to look to address the hole at the point guard position elsewhere. Beer points out the pool of lottery-level point guards in the 2020 NBA Draft or free agent Fred Van Vleet as alternatives to paying Paul $85 million over the next two seasons. The leadership that Paul would bring to the team is something that intrigues even me, who is usually a proponent of a good and honest rebuild. However, potentially giving up a young player or some form of assets for Paul is unappealing due to the other options that new president Leon Rose will have this summer.

As a part of the programming added by MSG Networks to their "Linsanity" themed week, Mike Breen interviewed Jeremy Lin himself. The full interview can be seen here on the official New York Knicks YouTube channel. It was said that the Knicks thought that providing fans with a week centered on the 2012 breakout star would help uplift spirits in these times of uncertainty. Being able to rewatch all of the Linsanity games, as well as see what he had to say to Breen in the One-on-One interview certainly helped me relive the first big memory I have as a Knicks fan - which I consider a great one.

In virtual Knicks news, the Knicks Gaming team of the NBA 2K League announced its 2020 schedule on Twitter. The team will start off the season with a bye week and then play nine opponents one time each from May 13 to June 9. The Knicks Gaming team won the NBA 2K League Championship in 2018 and went 4-12 in the 2019 season. They're going to be looking to bounce back to their winning ways in this upcoming season. Depending on when the season is able to begin, the league might be looking at increased viewership due to the lack of live professional sports because of the coronavirus.